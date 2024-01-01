Convert MGA to CRC at the real exchange rate

10 Malagasy ariaries to Costa Rican colóns

10 mga
1.17 crc

Ar1.000 MGA = ₡0.1171 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9341.3660.7881.6351.35518.2261.497
1 EUR1.07111.4630.8441.7511.45119.521.604
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5771.1970.99213.3461.096
1 GBP1.2691.1851.73312.0741.71923.1231.899

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariaries

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Costa Rican Colón
1 MGA0.11709 CRC
5 MGA0.58543 CRC
10 MGA1.17085 CRC
20 MGA2.34170 CRC
50 MGA5.85425 CRC
100 MGA11.70850 CRC
250 MGA29.27125 CRC
500 MGA58.54250 CRC
1000 MGA117.08500 CRC
2000 MGA234.17000 CRC
5000 MGA585.42500 CRC
10000 MGA1,170.85000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Malagasy Ariary
1 CRC8.54078 MGA
5 CRC42.70390 MGA
10 CRC85.40780 MGA
20 CRC170.81560 MGA
50 CRC427.03900 MGA
100 CRC854.07800 MGA
250 CRC2,135.19500 MGA
500 CRC4,270.39000 MGA
1000 CRC8,540.78000 MGA
2000 CRC17,081.56000 MGA
5000 CRC42,703.90000 MGA
10000 CRC85,407.80000 MGA