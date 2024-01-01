Convert MDL to NGN at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Moldovan leus to Nigerian nairas

1,000 mdl
85,952 ngn

L1.000 MDL = ₦85.95 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:44
 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.78818.2251.3661.49883.4341.6351.355
1 GBP1.269123.1221.7331.9105.8532.0741.719
1 ZAR0.0550.04310.0750.0824.5780.090.074
1 CAD0.7320.57713.34511.09761.0951.1970.992

How to convert Moldovan leus to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Nigerian Naira
1 MDL85.95200 NGN
5 MDL429.76000 NGN
10 MDL859.52000 NGN
20 MDL1,719.04000 NGN
50 MDL4,297.60000 NGN
100 MDL8,595.20000 NGN
250 MDL21,488.00000 NGN
500 MDL42,976.00000 NGN
1000 MDL85,952.00000 NGN
2000 MDL171,904.00000 NGN
5000 MDL429,760.00000 NGN
10000 MDL859,520.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Moldovan Leu
1 NGN0.01163 MDL
5 NGN0.05817 MDL
10 NGN0.11634 MDL
20 NGN0.23269 MDL
50 NGN0.58172 MDL
100 NGN1.16344 MDL
250 NGN2.90860 MDL
500 NGN5.81720 MDL
1000 NGN11.63440 MDL
2000 NGN23.26880 MDL
5000 NGN58.17200 MDL
10000 NGN116.34400 MDL