5 Moldovan leus to Malaysian ringgits

Convert MDL to MYR at the real exchange rate

5 mdl
1.32 myr

L1.000 MDL = RM0.2646 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.78818.2241.3661.49883.4381.6351.355
1 GBP1.269123.121.7331.9105.8532.0741.719
1 ZAR0.0550.04310.0750.0824.5780.090.074
1 CAD0.7320.57713.34511.09761.0971.1970.992

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MDL0.26459 MYR
5 MDL1.32294 MYR
10 MDL2.64587 MYR
20 MDL5.29174 MYR
50 MDL13.22935 MYR
100 MDL26.45870 MYR
250 MDL66.14675 MYR
500 MDL132.29350 MYR
1000 MDL264.58700 MYR
2000 MDL529.17400 MYR
5000 MDL1,322.93500 MYR
10000 MDL2,645.87000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Moldovan Leu
1 MYR3.77948 MDL
5 MYR18.89740 MDL
10 MYR37.79480 MDL
20 MYR75.58960 MDL
50 MYR188.97400 MDL
100 MYR377.94800 MDL
250 MYR944.87000 MDL
500 MYR1,889.74000 MDL
1000 MYR3,779.48000 MDL
2000 MYR7,558.96000 MDL
5000 MYR18,897.40000 MDL
10000 MYR37,794.80000 MDL