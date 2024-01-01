1 thousand Moldovan leus to Jersey pounds
Convert MDL to JEP at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Moldovan leus to Jersey pounds
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Jersey pound / Moldovan Leu
|1 JEP
|22.58430 MDL
|5 JEP
|112.92150 MDL
|10 JEP
|225.84300 MDL
|20 JEP
|451.68600 MDL
|50 JEP
|1,129.21500 MDL
|100 JEP
|2,258.43000 MDL
|250 JEP
|5,646.07500 MDL
|500 JEP
|11,292.15000 MDL
|1000 JEP
|22,584.30000 MDL
|2000 JEP
|45,168.60000 MDL
|5000 JEP
|112,921.50000 MDL
|10000 JEP
|225,843.00000 MDL