Convert MDL to HUF at the real exchange rate
20 Moldovan leus to Hungarian forints
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Moldovan leus to Hungarian forints
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Hungarian Forint
|1 MDL
|20.74990 HUF
|5 MDL
|103.74950 HUF
|10 MDL
|207.49900 HUF
|20 MDL
|414.99800 HUF
|50 MDL
|1,037.49500 HUF
|100 MDL
|2,074.99000 HUF
|250 MDL
|5,187.47500 HUF
|500 MDL
|10,374.95000 HUF
|1000 MDL
|20,749.90000 HUF
|2000 MDL
|41,499.80000 HUF
|5000 MDL
|103,749.50000 HUF
|10000 MDL
|207,499.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Moldovan Leu
|2000 HUF
|96.38580 MDL
|5000 HUF
|240.96450 MDL
|10000 HUF
|481.92900 MDL
|15000 HUF
|722.89350 MDL
|20000 HUF
|963.85800 MDL
|30000 HUF
|1,445.78700 MDL
|40000 HUF
|1,927.71600 MDL
|50000 HUF
|2,409.64500 MDL
|60000 HUF
|2,891.57400 MDL
|100000 HUF
|4,819.29000 MDL
|150000 HUF
|7,228.93500 MDL
|200000 HUF
|9,638.58000 MDL