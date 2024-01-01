Convert MDL to BTN at the real exchange rate

2,000 Moldovan leus to Bhutanese ngultrums

2,000 mdl
9,375.52 btn

L1.000 MDL = Nu.4.688 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:54
How to convert Moldovan leus to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MDL4.68776 BTN
5 MDL23.43880 BTN
10 MDL46.87760 BTN
20 MDL93.75520 BTN
50 MDL234.38800 BTN
100 MDL468.77600 BTN
250 MDL1,171.94000 BTN
500 MDL2,343.88000 BTN
1000 MDL4,687.76000 BTN
2000 MDL9,375.52000 BTN
5000 MDL23,438.80000 BTN
10000 MDL46,877.60000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Moldovan Leu
1 BTN0.21332 MDL
5 BTN1.06661 MDL
10 BTN2.13322 MDL
20 BTN4.26644 MDL
50 BTN10.66610 MDL
100 BTN21.33220 MDL
250 BTN53.33050 MDL
500 BTN106.66100 MDL
1000 BTN213.32200 MDL
2000 BTN426.64400 MDL
5000 BTN1,066.61000 MDL
10000 BTN2,133.22000 MDL