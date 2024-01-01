Convert MAD to RON at the real exchange rate

1 Moroccan dirham to Romanian leus

1 mad
0.47 ron

د.م.1.000 MAD = L0.4677 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:41
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Romanian Leu
1 MAD0.46766 RON
5 MAD2.33828 RON
10 MAD4.67655 RON
20 MAD9.35310 RON
50 MAD23.38275 RON
100 MAD46.76550 RON
250 MAD116.91375 RON
500 MAD233.82750 RON
1000 MAD467.65500 RON
2000 MAD935.31000 RON
5000 MAD2,338.27500 RON
10000 MAD4,676.55000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Moroccan Dirham
1 RON2.13833 MAD
5 RON10.69165 MAD
10 RON21.38330 MAD
20 RON42.76660 MAD
50 RON106.91650 MAD
100 RON213.83300 MAD
250 RON534.58250 MAD
500 RON1,069.16500 MAD
1000 RON2,138.33000 MAD
2000 RON4,276.66000 MAD
5000 RON10,691.65000 MAD
10000 RON21,383.30000 MAD