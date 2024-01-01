1 Moroccan dirham to Romanian leus

Convert MAD to RON at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = L0.4725 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:55
MAD to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

RON
1 MAD to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.47340.4734
Low0.46430.4580
Average0.46810.4636
Change1.77%2.11%
1 MAD to RON stats

The performance of MAD to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4734 and a 30 day low of 0.4643. This means the 30 day average was 0.4681. The change for MAD to RON was 1.77.

The performance of MAD to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4734 and a 90 day low of 0.4580. This means the 90 day average was 0.4636. The change for MAD to RON was 2.11.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Romanian Leu
1 MAD0.47251 RON
5 MAD2.36256 RON
10 MAD4.72512 RON
20 MAD9.45024 RON
50 MAD23.62560 RON
100 MAD47.25120 RON
250 MAD118.12800 RON
500 MAD236.25600 RON
1000 MAD472.51200 RON
2000 MAD945.02400 RON
5000 MAD2,362.56000 RON
10000 MAD4,725.12000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Moroccan Dirham
1 RON2.11635 MAD
5 RON10.58175 MAD
10 RON21.16350 MAD
20 RON42.32700 MAD
50 RON105.81750 MAD
100 RON211.63500 MAD
250 RON529.08750 MAD
500 RON1,058.17500 MAD
1000 RON2,116.35000 MAD
2000 RON4,232.70000 MAD
5000 RON10,581.75000 MAD
10000 RON21,163.50000 MAD