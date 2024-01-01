Moroccan dirhams to Lebanese pounds today

Convert MAD to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mad
9,017,110 lbp

د.م.1.000 MAD = ل.ل.9,017 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:56
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Lebanese Pound
1 MAD9,017.11000 LBP
5 MAD45,085.55000 LBP
10 MAD90,171.10000 LBP
20 MAD180,342.20000 LBP
50 MAD450,855.50000 LBP
100 MAD901,711.00000 LBP
250 MAD2,254,277.50000 LBP
500 MAD4,508,555.00000 LBP
1000 MAD9,017,110.00000 LBP
2000 MAD18,034,220.00000 LBP
5000 MAD45,085,550.00000 LBP
10000 MAD90,171,100.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Moroccan Dirham
1 LBP0.00011 MAD
5 LBP0.00055 MAD
10 LBP0.00111 MAD
20 LBP0.00222 MAD
50 LBP0.00555 MAD
100 LBP0.01109 MAD
250 LBP0.02773 MAD
500 LBP0.05545 MAD
1000 LBP0.11090 MAD
2000 LBP0.22180 MAD
5000 LBP0.55450 MAD
10000 LBP1.10900 MAD