100 Moroccan dirhams to Jamaican dollars

Convert MAD to JMD at the real exchange rate

100 mad
1,570.18 jmd

د.م.1.000 MAD = J$15.70 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1612.5260.7890.9341.3661.5061.35518.257
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.03
1 GBP1.268776.77511.1841.7331.911.71823.153
1 EUR1.071655.9540.84511.4631.6131.45119.552

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Jamaican Dollar
1 MAD15.70180 JMD
5 MAD78.50900 JMD
10 MAD157.01800 JMD
20 MAD314.03600 JMD
50 MAD785.09000 JMD
100 MAD1,570.18000 JMD
250 MAD3,925.45000 JMD
500 MAD7,850.90000 JMD
1000 MAD15,701.80000 JMD
2000 MAD31,403.60000 JMD
5000 MAD78,509.00000 JMD
10000 MAD157,018.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 JMD0.06369 MAD
5 JMD0.31843 MAD
10 JMD0.63687 MAD
20 JMD1.27374 MAD
50 JMD3.18434 MAD
100 JMD6.36868 MAD
250 JMD15.92170 MAD
500 JMD31.84340 MAD
1000 JMD63.68680 MAD
2000 JMD127.37360 MAD
5000 JMD318.43400 MAD
10000 JMD636.86800 MAD