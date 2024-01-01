1 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Isle of Man pounds

Convert MAD to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mad
79.42 imp

د.م.1.000 MAD = £0.07942 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:33
Wise

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1612.5070.7890.9341.3661.5061.35518.247
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.03
1 GBP1.268776.6911.1841.7331.911.71823.138
1 EUR1.071655.9640.84511.4631.6131.45119.541

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Isle of Man pound
1 MAD0.07942 IMP
5 MAD0.39709 IMP
10 MAD0.79417 IMP
20 MAD1.58834 IMP
50 MAD3.97086 IMP
100 MAD7.94171 IMP
250 MAD19.85428 IMP
500 MAD39.70855 IMP
1000 MAD79.41710 IMP
2000 MAD158.83420 IMP
5000 MAD397.08550 IMP
10000 MAD794.17100 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Moroccan Dirham
1 IMP12.59170 MAD
5 IMP62.95850 MAD
10 IMP125.91700 MAD
20 IMP251.83400 MAD
50 IMP629.58500 MAD
100 IMP1,259.17000 MAD
250 IMP3,147.92500 MAD
500 IMP6,295.85000 MAD
1000 IMP12,591.70000 MAD
2000 IMP25,183.40000 MAD
5000 IMP62,958.50000 MAD
10000 IMP125,917.00000 MAD