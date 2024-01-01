5,000 Moroccan dirhams to Gibraltar pounds

Convert MAD to GIP at the real exchange rate

5,000 mad
397.06 gip

د.م.1.000 MAD = £0.07941 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:18
Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1612.620.7890.9341.3671.5061.35518.246
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.03
1 GBP1.268776.83311.1841.7331.911.71823.137
1 EUR1.071655.9630.84411.4631.6131.45119.537

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Gibraltar pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Gibraltar Pound
1 MAD0.07941 GIP
5 MAD0.39706 GIP
10 MAD0.79412 GIP
20 MAD1.58823 GIP
50 MAD3.97058 GIP
100 MAD7.94116 GIP
250 MAD19.85290 GIP
500 MAD39.70580 GIP
1000 MAD79.41160 GIP
2000 MAD158.82320 GIP
5000 MAD397.05800 GIP
10000 MAD794.11600 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Moroccan Dirham
1 GIP12.59260 MAD
5 GIP62.96300 MAD
10 GIP125.92600 MAD
20 GIP251.85200 MAD
50 GIP629.63000 MAD
100 GIP1,259.26000 MAD
250 GIP3,148.15000 MAD
500 GIP6,296.30000 MAD
1000 GIP12,592.60000 MAD
2000 GIP25,185.20000 MAD
5000 GIP62,963.00000 MAD
10000 GIP125,926.00000 MAD