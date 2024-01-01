Convert MAD to GBP at the real exchange rate

1 Moroccan dirham to British pounds sterling

1 mad
0.08 gbp

د.م.1.000 MAD = £0.07941 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:10
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / British Pound Sterling
1 MAD0.07941 GBP
5 MAD0.39705 GBP
10 MAD0.79410 GBP
20 MAD1.58821 GBP
50 MAD3.97052 GBP
100 MAD7.94104 GBP
250 MAD19.85260 GBP
500 MAD39.70520 GBP
1000 MAD79.41040 GBP
2000 MAD158.82080 GBP
5000 MAD397.05200 GBP
10000 MAD794.10400 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Moroccan Dirham
1 GBP12.59280 MAD
5 GBP62.96400 MAD
10 GBP125.92800 MAD
20 GBP251.85600 MAD
50 GBP629.64000 MAD
100 GBP1,259.28000 MAD
250 GBP3,148.20000 MAD
500 GBP6,296.40000 MAD
1000 GBP12,592.80000 MAD
2000 GBP25,185.60000 MAD
5000 GBP62,964.00000 MAD
10000 GBP125,928.00000 MAD