5 lsl
0.22 jep

L1.000 LSL = £0.04321 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:08
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Jersey pound
1 LSL0.04321 JEP
5 LSL0.21606 JEP
10 LSL0.43212 JEP
20 LSL0.86424 JEP
50 LSL2.16060 JEP
100 LSL4.32120 JEP
250 LSL10.80300 JEP
500 LSL21.60600 JEP
1000 LSL43.21200 JEP
2000 LSL86.42400 JEP
5000 LSL216.06000 JEP
10000 LSL432.12000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Lesotho Loti
1 JEP23.14170 LSL
5 JEP115.70850 LSL
10 JEP231.41700 LSL
20 JEP462.83400 LSL
50 JEP1,157.08500 LSL
100 JEP2,314.17000 LSL
250 JEP5,785.42500 LSL
500 JEP11,570.85000 LSL
1000 JEP23,141.70000 LSL
2000 JEP46,283.40000 LSL
5000 JEP115,708.50000 LSL
10000 JEP231,417.00000 LSL