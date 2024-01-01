Convert LRD to PHP at the real exchange rate

500 Liberian dollars to Philippine pesos

500 lrd
151.26 php

L$1.000 LRD = ₱0.3025 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDINRNZD
1 USD11.36618.2380.9330.7881.35583.4151.634
1 CAD0.732113.3520.6830.5770.99261.0671.196
1 ZAR0.0550.07510.0510.0430.0744.5740.09
1 EUR1.0711.46319.53910.8441.45189.3661.751

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Liberian dollars to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Liberian dollars

LRD to USD

LRD to CAD

LRD to ZAR

LRD to EUR

LRD to GBP

LRD to SGD

LRD to INR

LRD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 LRD0.30252 PHP
5 LRD1.51260 PHP
10 LRD3.02520 PHP
20 LRD6.05040 PHP
50 LRD15.12600 PHP
100 LRD30.25200 PHP
250 LRD75.63000 PHP
500 LRD151.26000 PHP
1000 LRD302.52000 PHP
2000 LRD605.04000 PHP
5000 LRD1,512.60000 PHP
10000 LRD3,025.20000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Liberian Dollar
1 PHP3.30556 LRD
5 PHP16.52780 LRD
10 PHP33.05560 LRD
20 PHP66.11120 LRD
50 PHP165.27800 LRD
100 PHP330.55600 LRD
250 PHP826.39000 LRD
500 PHP1,652.78000 LRD
1000 PHP3,305.56000 LRD
2000 PHP6,611.12000 LRD
5000 PHP16,527.80000 LRD
10000 PHP33,055.60000 LRD