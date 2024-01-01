Convert LRD to COP at the real exchange rate
20 Liberian dollars to Colombian pesos
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Liberian dollars to Colombian pesos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Liberian dollars
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Colombian Peso
|1 LRD
|21.13570 COP
|5 LRD
|105.67850 COP
|10 LRD
|211.35700 COP
|20 LRD
|422.71400 COP
|50 LRD
|1,056.78500 COP
|100 LRD
|2,113.57000 COP
|250 LRD
|5,283.92500 COP
|500 LRD
|10,567.85000 COP
|1000 LRD
|21,135.70000 COP
|2000 LRD
|42,271.40000 COP
|5000 LRD
|105,678.50000 COP
|10000 LRD
|211,357.00000 COP