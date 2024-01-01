Convert LRD to CLP at the real exchange rate

5 Liberian dollars to Chilean pesos

5 lrd
24 clp

L$1.000 LRD = $4.846 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDINRNZD
1 USD11.36618.230.9330.7881.35483.3991.634
1 CAD0.732113.350.6830.5770.99261.0741.196
1 ZAR0.0550.07510.0510.0430.0744.5750.09
1 EUR1.0721.46319.53610.8441.45289.3751.751

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Liberian dollars to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Liberian dollars

LRD to USD

LRD to CAD

LRD to ZAR

LRD to EUR

LRD to GBP

LRD to SGD

LRD to INR

LRD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 LRD4.84645 CLP
5 LRD24.23225 CLP
10 LRD48.46450 CLP
20 LRD96.92900 CLP
50 LRD242.32250 CLP
100 LRD484.64500 CLP
250 LRD1,211.61250 CLP
500 LRD2,423.22500 CLP
1000 LRD4,846.45000 CLP
2000 LRD9,692.90000 CLP
5000 LRD24,232.25000 CLP
10000 LRD48,464.50000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Liberian Dollar
1 CLP0.20634 LRD
5 CLP1.03169 LRD
10 CLP2.06337 LRD
20 CLP4.12674 LRD
50 CLP10.31685 LRD
100 CLP20.63370 LRD
250 CLP51.58425 LRD
500 CLP103.16850 LRD
1000 CLP206.33700 LRD
2000 CLP412.67400 LRD
5000 CLP1,031.68500 LRD
10000 CLP2,063.37000 LRD