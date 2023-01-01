1 Chilean peso to Liberian dollars

Convert CLP to LRD at the real exchange rate

1 clp
0.22 lrd

1.00000 CLP = 0.22037 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Liberian Dollar
1 CLP0.22037 LRD
5 CLP1.10187 LRD
10 CLP2.20373 LRD
20 CLP4.40746 LRD
50 CLP11.01865 LRD
100 CLP22.03730 LRD
250 CLP55.09325 LRD
500 CLP110.18650 LRD
1000 CLP220.37300 LRD
2000 CLP440.74600 LRD
5000 CLP1101.86500 LRD
10000 CLP2203.73000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 LRD4.53776 CLP
5 LRD22.68880 CLP
10 LRD45.37760 CLP
20 LRD90.75520 CLP
50 LRD226.88800 CLP
100 LRD453.77600 CLP
250 LRD1134.44000 CLP
500 LRD2268.88000 CLP
1000 LRD4537.76000 CLP
2000 LRD9075.52000 CLP
5000 LRD22688.80000 CLP
10000 LRD45377.60000 CLP