10 Liberian dollars to Armenian drams

Convert LRD to AMD at the real exchange rate

10 lrd
19.95 amd

L$1.000 LRD = ֏1.995 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDINRNZD
1 USD11.36518.2280.9330.7881.35483.421.633
1 CAD0.732113.3490.6830.5770.99261.0941.196
1 ZAR0.0550.07510.0510.0430.0744.5770.09
1 EUR1.0721.46319.53410.8441.45189.3971.75

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Liberian dollars to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Liberian dollars

LRD to USD

LRD to CAD

LRD to ZAR

LRD to EUR

LRD to GBP

LRD to SGD

LRD to INR

LRD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 LRD1.99515 AMD
5 LRD9.97575 AMD
10 LRD19.95150 AMD
20 LRD39.90300 AMD
50 LRD99.75750 AMD
100 LRD199.51500 AMD
250 LRD498.78750 AMD
500 LRD997.57500 AMD
1000 LRD1,995.15000 AMD
2000 LRD3,990.30000 AMD
5000 LRD9,975.75000 AMD
10000 LRD19,951.50000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Liberian Dollar
1 AMD0.50122 LRD
5 AMD2.50608 LRD
10 AMD5.01216 LRD
20 AMD10.02432 LRD
50 AMD25.06080 LRD
100 AMD50.12160 LRD
250 AMD125.30400 LRD
500 AMD250.60800 LRD
1000 AMD501.21600 LRD
2000 AMD1,002.43200 LRD
5000 AMD2,506.08000 LRD
10000 AMD5,012.16000 LRD