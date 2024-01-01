50 Armenian drams to Liberian dollars

Convert AMD to LRD at the real exchange rate

50 amd
25.13 lrd

֏1.000 AMD = L$0.5026 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:06
AMD to LRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

LRD
1 AMD to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.50710.5071
Low0.50210.4988
Average0.50370.5021
Change-0.12%0.47%
1 AMD to LRD stats

The performance of AMD to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5071 and a 30 day low of 0.5021. This means the 30 day average was 0.5037. The change for AMD to LRD was -0.12.

The performance of AMD to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5071 and a 90 day low of 0.4988. This means the 90 day average was 0.5021. The change for AMD to LRD was 0.47.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.10592.611.491.6330.93921.789
1 GBP1.18811.313110.0661.7711.9411.11625.896
1 USD0.9050.762183.8441.3491.4780.8519.727
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Liberian Dollar
1 AMD0.50261 LRD
5 AMD2.51305 LRD
10 AMD5.02609 LRD
20 AMD10.05218 LRD
50 AMD25.13045 LRD
100 AMD50.26090 LRD
250 AMD125.65225 LRD
500 AMD251.30450 LRD
1000 AMD502.60900 LRD
2000 AMD1,005.21800 LRD
5000 AMD2,513.04500 LRD
10000 AMD5,026.09000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 LRD1.98962 AMD
5 LRD9.94810 AMD
10 LRD19.89620 AMD
20 LRD39.79240 AMD
50 LRD99.48100 AMD
100 LRD198.96200 AMD
250 LRD497.40500 AMD
500 LRD994.81000 AMD
1000 LRD1,989.62000 AMD
2000 LRD3,979.24000 AMD
5000 LRD9,948.10000 AMD
10000 LRD19,896.20000 AMD