Sr1.000 LKR = FCFA2.007 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / CFA Franc BEAC
1 LKR2.00745 XAF
5 LKR10.03725 XAF
10 LKR20.07450 XAF
20 LKR40.14900 XAF
50 LKR100.37250 XAF
100 LKR200.74500 XAF
250 LKR501.86250 XAF
500 LKR1,003.72500 XAF
1000 LKR2,007.45000 XAF
2000 LKR4,014.90000 XAF
5000 LKR10,037.25000 XAF
10000 LKR20,074.50000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 XAF0.49814 LKR
5 XAF2.49072 LKR
10 XAF4.98143 LKR
20 XAF9.96286 LKR
50 XAF24.90715 LKR
100 XAF49.81430 LKR
250 XAF124.53575 LKR
500 XAF249.07150 LKR
1000 XAF498.14300 LKR
2000 XAF996.28600 LKR
5000 XAF2,490.71500 LKR
10000 XAF4,981.43000 LKR