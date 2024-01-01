Convert LKR to UZS at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Sri Lankan rupees to Uzbekistan soms

1,000 lkr
41,343.50 uzs

Sr1.000 LKR = so'm41.34 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3660.78883.4191.5040.9331.3553.673
1 CAD0.73210.57761.0881.1020.6840.9922.69
1 GBP1.2691.7331105.8721.9091.1851.7194.662
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Uzbekistan Som
1 LKR41.34350 UZS
5 LKR206.71750 UZS
10 LKR413.43500 UZS
20 LKR826.87000 UZS
50 LKR2,067.17500 UZS
100 LKR4,134.35000 UZS
250 LKR10,335.87500 UZS
500 LKR20,671.75000 UZS
1000 LKR41,343.50000 UZS
2000 LKR82,687.00000 UZS
5000 LKR206,717.50000 UZS
10000 LKR413,435.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 UZS0.02419 LKR
5 UZS0.12094 LKR
10 UZS0.24188 LKR
20 UZS0.48375 LKR
50 UZS1.20938 LKR
100 UZS2.41876 LKR
250 UZS6.04690 LKR
500 UZS12.09380 LKR
1000 UZS24.18760 LKR
2000 UZS48.37520 LKR
5000 UZS120.93800 LKR
10000 UZS241.87600 LKR