2,000 Sri Lankan rupees to Thai bahts

Convert LKR to THB at the real exchange rate

2,000 lkr
240.89 thb

Sr1.000 LKR = ฿0.1204 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3660.78883.4221.5040.9331.3543.673
1 CAD0.73210.57761.0861.1020.6830.9922.69
1 GBP1.2691.7331105.8841.911.1851.7194.662
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Thai Baht
1 LKR0.12045 THB
5 LKR0.60223 THB
10 LKR1.20445 THB
20 LKR2.40890 THB
50 LKR6.02225 THB
100 LKR12.04450 THB
250 LKR30.11125 THB
500 LKR60.22250 THB
1000 LKR120.44500 THB
2000 LKR240.89000 THB
5000 LKR602.22500 THB
10000 LKR1,204.45000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 THB8.30257 LKR
5 THB41.51285 LKR
10 THB83.02570 LKR
20 THB166.05140 LKR
50 THB415.12850 LKR
100 THB830.25700 LKR
250 THB2,075.64250 LKR
500 THB4,151.28500 LKR
1000 THB8,302.57000 LKR
2000 THB16,605.14000 LKR
5000 THB41,512.85000 LKR
10000 THB83,025.70000 LKR