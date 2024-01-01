100 Sri Lankan rupees to Thai bahts

Convert LKR to THB at the real exchange rate

100 lkr
12.04 thb

Sr1.000 LKR = ฿0.1204 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 LKR to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12220.1252
Low0.12010.1201
Average0.12090.1221
Change-1.43%-1.56%
View full history

1 LKR to THB stats

The performance of LKR to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1222 and a 30 day low of 0.1201. This means the 30 day average was 0.1209. The change for LKR to THB was -1.43.

The performance of LKR to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1252 and a 90 day low of 0.1201. This means the 90 day average was 0.1221. The change for LKR to THB was -1.56.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3740.79183.4461.5020.9311.3583.673
1 CAD0.72810.57660.7481.0930.6780.9882.674
1 GBP1.2651.7371105.5431.91.1781.7174.646
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Thai Baht
1 LKR0.12044 THB
5 LKR0.60218 THB
10 LKR1.20435 THB
20 LKR2.40870 THB
50 LKR6.02175 THB
100 LKR12.04350 THB
250 LKR30.10875 THB
500 LKR60.21750 THB
1000 LKR120.43500 THB
2000 LKR240.87000 THB
5000 LKR602.17500 THB
10000 LKR1,204.35000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 THB8.30323 LKR
5 THB41.51615 LKR
10 THB83.03230 LKR
20 THB166.06460 LKR
50 THB415.16150 LKR
100 THB830.32300 LKR
250 THB2,075.80750 LKR
500 THB4,151.61500 LKR
1000 THB8,303.23000 LKR
2000 THB16,606.46000 LKR
5000 THB41,516.15000 LKR
10000 THB83,032.30000 LKR