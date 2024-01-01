Convert LKR to RON at the real exchange rate

2,000 Sri Lankan rupees to Romanian leus

2,000 lkr
30.46 ron

Sr1.000 LKR = L0.01523 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:33
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Romanian Leu
1 LKR0.01523 RON
5 LKR0.07614 RON
10 LKR0.15228 RON
20 LKR0.30456 RON
50 LKR0.76141 RON
100 LKR1.52282 RON
250 LKR3.80705 RON
500 LKR7.61410 RON
1000 LKR15.22820 RON
2000 LKR30.45640 RON
5000 LKR76.14100 RON
10000 LKR152.28200 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 RON65.66770 LKR
5 RON328.33850 LKR
10 RON656.67700 LKR
20 RON1,313.35400 LKR
50 RON3,283.38500 LKR
100 RON6,566.77000 LKR
250 RON16,416.92500 LKR
500 RON32,833.85000 LKR
1000 RON65,667.70000 LKR
2000 RON131,335.40000 LKR
5000 RON328,338.50000 LKR
10000 RON656,677.00000 LKR