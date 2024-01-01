1 Sri Lankan rupee to Nicaraguan córdobas

1 lkr
0.12 nio

Sr1.000 LKR = C$0.1209 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:14
 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3650.78883.4131.5050.9331.3553.673
1 CAD0.73210.57761.0971.1020.6840.9922.69
1 GBP1.2691.7331105.861.9091.1841.7194.661
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 LKR0.12085 NIO
5 LKR0.60426 NIO
10 LKR1.20851 NIO
20 LKR2.41702 NIO
50 LKR6.04255 NIO
100 LKR12.08510 NIO
250 LKR30.21275 NIO
500 LKR60.42550 NIO
1000 LKR120.85100 NIO
2000 LKR241.70200 NIO
5000 LKR604.25500 NIO
10000 LKR1,208.51000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 NIO8.27465 LKR
5 NIO41.37325 LKR
10 NIO82.74650 LKR
20 NIO165.49300 LKR
50 NIO413.73250 LKR
100 NIO827.46500 LKR
250 NIO2,068.66250 LKR
500 NIO4,137.32500 LKR
1000 NIO8,274.65000 LKR
2000 NIO16,549.30000 LKR
5000 NIO41,373.25000 LKR
10000 NIO82,746.50000 LKR