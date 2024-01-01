10 Lebanese pounds to Gambian dalasis

Convert LBP to GMD at the real exchange rate

10 lbp
0.01 gmd

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = D0.0007558 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:40
How to convert Lebanese pounds to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Gambian Dalasi
1 LBP0.00076 GMD
5 LBP0.00378 GMD
10 LBP0.00756 GMD
20 LBP0.01512 GMD
50 LBP0.03779 GMD
100 LBP0.07558 GMD
250 LBP0.18894 GMD
500 LBP0.37788 GMD
1000 LBP0.75576 GMD
2000 LBP1.51152 GMD
5000 LBP3.77881 GMD
10000 LBP7.55762 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Lebanese Pound
1 GMD1,323.17000 LBP
5 GMD6,615.85000 LBP
10 GMD13,231.70000 LBP
20 GMD26,463.40000 LBP
50 GMD66,158.50000 LBP
100 GMD132,317.00000 LBP
250 GMD330,792.50000 LBP
500 GMD661,585.00000 LBP
1000 GMD1,323,170.00000 LBP
2000 GMD2,646,340.00000 LBP
5000 GMD6,615,850.00000 LBP
10000 GMD13,231,700.00000 LBP