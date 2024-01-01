1 thousand Gambian dalasis to Lebanese pounds

Convert GMD to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 gmd
1,314,630 lbp

D1.000 GMD = ل.ل.1,315 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:00
How to convert Gambian dalasis to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Lebanese Pound
1 GMD1,314.63000 LBP
5 GMD6,573.15000 LBP
10 GMD13,146.30000 LBP
20 GMD26,292.60000 LBP
50 GMD65,731.50000 LBP
100 GMD131,463.00000 LBP
250 GMD328,657.50000 LBP
500 GMD657,315.00000 LBP
1000 GMD1,314,630.00000 LBP
2000 GMD2,629,260.00000 LBP
5000 GMD6,573,150.00000 LBP
10000 GMD13,146,300.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Gambian Dalasi
1 LBP0.00076 GMD
5 LBP0.00380 GMD
10 LBP0.00761 GMD
20 LBP0.01521 GMD
50 LBP0.03803 GMD
100 LBP0.07607 GMD
250 LBP0.19017 GMD
500 LBP0.38034 GMD
1000 LBP0.76067 GMD
2000 LBP1.52134 GMD
5000 LBP3.80336 GMD
10000 LBP7.60672 GMD