Convert LBP to BZD at the real exchange rate

20 Lebanese pounds to Belize dollars

20 lbp
0.00 bzd

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = BZ$0.00002235 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:59
How to convert Lebanese pounds to Belize dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to BZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Belize Dollar
1 LBP0.00002 BZD
5 LBP0.00011 BZD
10 LBP0.00022 BZD
20 LBP0.00045 BZD
50 LBP0.00112 BZD
100 LBP0.00223 BZD
250 LBP0.00559 BZD
500 LBP0.01117 BZD
1000 LBP0.02235 BZD
2000 LBP0.04469 BZD
5000 LBP0.11173 BZD
10000 LBP0.22346 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Lebanese Pound
1 BZD44,750.00000 LBP
5 BZD223,750.00000 LBP
10 BZD447,500.00000 LBP
20 BZD895,000.00000 LBP
50 BZD2,237,500.00000 LBP
100 BZD4,475,000.00000 LBP
250 BZD11,187,500.00000 LBP
500 BZD22,375,000.00000 LBP
1000 BZD44,750,000.00000 LBP
2000 BZD89,500,000.00000 LBP
5000 BZD223,750,000.00000 LBP
10000 BZD447,500,000.00000 LBP