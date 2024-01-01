5,000 Laotian kips to Thai bahts

Convert LAK to THB at the real exchange rate

5,000 lak
8.32 thb

₭1.000 LAK = ฿0.001665 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 LAK to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00170.0017
Low0.00170.0017
Average0.00170.0017
Change-2.87%-3.90%
View full history

1 LAK to THB stats

The performance of LAK to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0017 and a 30 day low of 0.0017. This means the 30 day average was 0.0017. The change for LAK to THB was -2.87.

The performance of LAK to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0017 and a 90 day low of 0.0017. This means the 90 day average was 0.0017. The change for LAK to THB was -3.90.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPAUDCADZARINRSGD
1 USD10.9310.7911.5021.37418.36483.4451.358
1 EUR1.07410.8491.6131.47519.72289.6151.458
1 GBP1.2651.17811.91.73723.227105.5411.717
1 AUD0.6660.620.52610.91512.22855.5620.904

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Laotian kips to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Laotian kips

LAK to USD

LAK to EUR

LAK to GBP

LAK to AUD

LAK to CAD

LAK to ZAR

LAK to INR

LAK to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Thai Baht
1 LAK0.00166 THB
5 LAK0.00832 THB
10 LAK0.01665 THB
20 LAK0.03330 THB
50 LAK0.08324 THB
100 LAK0.16648 THB
250 LAK0.41620 THB
500 LAK0.83239 THB
1000 LAK1.66478 THB
2000 LAK3.32956 THB
5000 LAK8.32390 THB
10000 LAK16.64780 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Laotian Kip
1 THB600.68100 LAK
5 THB3,003.40500 LAK
10 THB6,006.81000 LAK
20 THB12,013.62000 LAK
50 THB30,034.05000 LAK
100 THB60,068.10000 LAK
250 THB150,170.25000 LAK
500 THB300,340.50000 LAK
1000 THB600,681.00000 LAK
2000 THB1,201,362.00000 LAK
5000 THB3,003,405.00000 LAK
10000 THB6,006,810.00000 LAK