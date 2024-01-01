Convert LAK to NOK at the real exchange rate

50 Laotian kips to Norwegian kroner

50 lak
0.02 nok

₭1.000 LAK = kr0.0004812 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPAUDCADZARINRSGD
1 USD10.9340.7881.5041.36818.17183.4361.354
1 EUR1.07110.8451.6121.46519.46589.3811.45
1 GBP1.2681.18411.9081.73523.047105.8261.717
1 AUD0.6650.620.52410.90912.07855.460.9

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Laotian kips to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Laotian kips

LAK to USD

LAK to EUR

LAK to GBP

LAK to AUD

LAK to CAD

LAK to ZAR

LAK to INR

LAK to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Norwegian Krone
1 LAK0.00048 NOK
5 LAK0.00241 NOK
10 LAK0.00481 NOK
20 LAK0.00962 NOK
50 LAK0.02406 NOK
100 LAK0.04812 NOK
250 LAK0.12031 NOK
500 LAK0.24062 NOK
1000 LAK0.48124 NOK
2000 LAK0.96248 NOK
5000 LAK2.40621 NOK
10000 LAK4.81241 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Laotian Kip
1 NOK2,077.96000 LAK
5 NOK10,389.80000 LAK
10 NOK20,779.60000 LAK
20 NOK41,559.20000 LAK
50 NOK103,898.00000 LAK
100 NOK207,796.00000 LAK
250 NOK519,490.00000 LAK
500 NOK1,038,980.00000 LAK
1000 NOK2,077,960.00000 LAK
2000 NOK4,155,920.00000 LAK
5000 NOK10,389,800.00000 LAK
10000 NOK20,779,600.00000 LAK