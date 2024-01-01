1 thousand Kazakhstani tenges to Isle of Man pounds

Convert KZT to IMP at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = £0.001595 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:12
KZT to IMP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

IMP
1 KZT to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00160.0017
Low0.00160.0016
Average0.00160.0016
Change2.60%-2.77%
1 KZT to IMP stats

The performance of KZT to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0016 and a 30 day low of 0.0016. This means the 30 day average was 0.0016. The change for KZT to IMP was 2.60.

The performance of KZT to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0017 and a 90 day low of 0.0016. This means the 90 day average was 0.0016. The change for KZT to IMP was -2.77.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.3217.7820.9270.7741.6631.505
1 CAD0.72310.95512.8620.670.561.2031.088
1 SGD0.7571.047113.4680.7020.5861.2591.14
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0440.0940.085

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Isle of Man pound
1 KZT0.00160 IMP
5 KZT0.00798 IMP
10 KZT0.01595 IMP
20 KZT0.03190 IMP
50 KZT0.07976 IMP
100 KZT0.15952 IMP
250 KZT0.39881 IMP
500 KZT0.79761 IMP
1000 KZT1.59522 IMP
2000 KZT3.19044 IMP
5000 KZT7.97610 IMP
10000 KZT15.95220 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 IMP626.87300 KZT
5 IMP3,134.36500 KZT
10 IMP6,268.73000 KZT
20 IMP12,537.46000 KZT
50 IMP31,343.65000 KZT
100 IMP62,687.30000 KZT
250 IMP156,718.25000 KZT
500 IMP313,436.50000 KZT
1000 IMP626,873.00000 KZT
2000 IMP1,253,746.00000 KZT
5000 IMP3,134,365.00000 KZT
10000 IMP6,268,730.00000 KZT