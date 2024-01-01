Kazakhstani tenges to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert KZT to IDR at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = Rp32.15 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:07
KZT to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

IDR
1 KZT to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High32.342634.3918
Low31.454131.4541
Average31.889132.4188
Change1.41%-6.53%
1 KZT to IDR stats

The performance of KZT to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 32.3426 and a 30 day low of 31.4541. This means the 30 day average was 31.8891. The change for KZT to IDR was 1.41.

The performance of KZT to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 34.3918 and a 90 day low of 31.4541. This means the 90 day average was 32.4188. The change for KZT to IDR was -6.53.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Indonesian Rupiah
1 KZT32.14600 IDR
5 KZT160.73000 IDR
10 KZT321.46000 IDR
20 KZT642.92000 IDR
50 KZT1,607.30000 IDR
100 KZT3,214.60000 IDR
250 KZT8,036.50000 IDR
500 KZT16,073.00000 IDR
1000 KZT32,146.00000 IDR
2000 KZT64,292.00000 IDR
5000 KZT160,730.00000 IDR
10000 KZT321,460.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 IDR0.03111 KZT
5 IDR0.15554 KZT
10 IDR0.31108 KZT
20 IDR0.62216 KZT
50 IDR1.55540 KZT
100 IDR3.11080 KZT
250 IDR7.77700 KZT
500 IDR15.55400 KZT
1000 IDR31.10800 KZT
2000 IDR62.21600 KZT
5000 IDR155.54000 KZT
10000 IDR311.08000 KZT