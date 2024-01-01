Convert KZT to IDR at the real exchange rate

Kazakhstani tenges to Indonesian rupiahs today

1,000 kzt
34,619.10 idr

₸1.000 KZT = Rp34.62 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KZT to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High36.374836.8035
Low34.619134.6191
Average35.842036.0244
Change-4.75%-2.49%
View full history

1 KZT to IDR stats

The performance of KZT to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 36.3748 and a 30 day low of 34.6191. This means the 30 day average was 35.8420. The change for KZT to IDR was -4.75.

The performance of KZT to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 36.8035 and a 90 day low of 34.6191. This means the 90 day average was 36.0244. The change for KZT to IDR was -2.49.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3681.35618.20.9330.7911.6421.499
1 CAD0.73110.99113.3050.6820.5781.21.096
1 SGD0.7371.009113.4210.6880.5831.2111.106
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.07510.0510.0430.090.082

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenge

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Indonesian Rupiah
1 KZT34,61910 IDR
5 KZT173,09550 IDR
10 KZT346,19100 IDR
20 KZT692,38200 IDR
50 KZT1.730,95500 IDR
100 KZT3.461,91000 IDR
250 KZT8.654,77500 IDR
500 KZT17.309,55000 IDR
1000 KZT34.619,10000 IDR
2000 KZT69.238,20000 IDR
5000 KZT173.095,50000 IDR
10000 KZT346.191,00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 IDR0,02889 KZT
5 IDR0,14443 KZT
10 IDR0,28886 KZT
20 IDR0,57772 KZT
50 IDR1,44429 KZT
100 IDR2,88858 KZT
250 IDR7,22145 KZT
500 IDR14,44290 KZT
1000 IDR28,88580 KZT
2000 IDR57,77160 KZT
5000 IDR144,42900 KZT
10000 IDR288,85800 KZT