Convert KZT to IDR at the real exchange rate
Kazakhstani tenges to Indonesian rupiahs today
|1 KZT to IDR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|36.3748
|36.8035
|Low
|34.6191
|34.6191
|Average
|35.8420
|36.0244
|Change
|-4.75%
|-2.49%
1 KZT to IDR stats
The performance of KZT to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 36.3748 and a 30 day low of 34.6191. This means the 30 day average was 35.8420. The change for KZT to IDR was -4.75.
The performance of KZT to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 36.8035 and a 90 day low of 34.6191. This means the 90 day average was 36.0244. The change for KZT to IDR was -2.49.
How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Indonesian rupiahs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenge
|Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Indonesian Rupiah
|1 KZT
|34,61910 IDR
|5 KZT
|173,09550 IDR
|10 KZT
|346,19100 IDR
|20 KZT
|692,38200 IDR
|50 KZT
|1.730,95500 IDR
|100 KZT
|3.461,91000 IDR
|250 KZT
|8.654,77500 IDR
|500 KZT
|17.309,55000 IDR
|1000 KZT
|34.619,10000 IDR
|2000 KZT
|69.238,20000 IDR
|5000 KZT
|173.095,50000 IDR
|10000 KZT
|346.191,00000 IDR