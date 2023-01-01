5000 Kazakhstani tenges to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert KZT to IDR at the real exchange rate

5000 kzt
168797 idr

1.00000 KZT = 33.75940 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.324951.319618.29880.906050.7854531.582781.46821
1 CAD0.75474510.99596213.81090.6838320.5928171.19461.10813
1 SGD0.7578051.00405113.86690.6866050.5952211.199441.11262
1 ZAR0.05464850.07240640.07211410.04951380.04292380.08649630.0802355

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Indonesian Rupiah
1 KZT33.75940 IDR
5 KZT168.79700 IDR
10 KZT337.59400 IDR
20 KZT675.18800 IDR
50 KZT1687.97000 IDR
100 KZT3375.94000 IDR
250 KZT8439.85000 IDR
500 KZT16879.70000 IDR
1000 KZT33759.40000 IDR
2000 KZT67518.80000 IDR
5000 KZT168797.00000 IDR
10000 KZT337594.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 IDR0.02962 KZT
5 IDR0.14811 KZT
10 IDR0.29621 KZT
20 IDR0.59243 KZT
50 IDR1.48107 KZT
100 IDR2.96214 KZT
250 IDR7.40535 KZT
500 IDR14.81070 KZT
1000 IDR29.62140 KZT
2000 IDR59.24280 KZT
5000 IDR148.10700 KZT
10000 IDR296.21400 KZT