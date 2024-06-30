Kazakhstani tenge to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kazakhstani tenge to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 34,619 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kazakhstani tenge has remained relatively stable, with a -1.959% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kazakhstani tenge to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 35,434 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 34,578 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a -0.853% decrease in value.