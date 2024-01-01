10 Kazakhstani tenges to Gibraltar pounds

Convert KZT to GIP at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = £0.001595 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:53
KZT to GIP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GIP
1 KZT to GIPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00160.0017
Low0.00160.0016
Average0.00160.0016
Change2.61%-2.77%
1 KZT to GIP stats

The performance of KZT to GIP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0016 and a 30 day low of 0.0016. This means the 30 day average was 0.0016. The change for KZT to GIP was 2.61.

The performance of KZT to GIP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0017 and a 90 day low of 0.0016. This means the 90 day average was 0.0016. The change for KZT to GIP was -2.77.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3821.3217.790.9270.7741.6631.505
1 CAD0.72310.95512.8680.6710.561.2031.088
1 SGD0.7571.047113.4740.7020.5861.261.14
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Gibraltar Pound
1 KZT0.00160 GIP
5 KZT0.00798 GIP
10 KZT0.01595 GIP
20 KZT0.03190 GIP
50 KZT0.07975 GIP
100 KZT0.15951 GIP
250 KZT0.39877 GIP
500 KZT0.79755 GIP
1000 KZT1.59509 GIP
2000 KZT3.19018 GIP
5000 KZT7.97545 GIP
10000 KZT15.95090 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 GIP626.92200 KZT
5 GIP3,134.61000 KZT
10 GIP6,269.22000 KZT
20 GIP12,538.44000 KZT
50 GIP31,346.10000 KZT
100 GIP62,692.20000 KZT
250 GIP156,730.50000 KZT
500 GIP313,461.00000 KZT
1000 GIP626,922.00000 KZT
2000 GIP1,253,844.00000 KZT
5000 GIP3,134,610.00000 KZT
10000 GIP6,269,220.00000 KZT