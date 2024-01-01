1 Gibraltar pound to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert GIP to KZT at the real exchange rate

1 gip
592.40 kzt

£1.000 GIP = ₸592.4 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:10
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 GIP592.39700 KZT
5 GIP2,961.98500 KZT
10 GIP5,923.97000 KZT
20 GIP11,847.94000 KZT
50 GIP29,619.85000 KZT
100 GIP59,239.70000 KZT
250 GIP148,099.25000 KZT
500 GIP296,198.50000 KZT
1000 GIP592,397.00000 KZT
2000 GIP1,184,794.00000 KZT
5000 GIP2,961,985.00000 KZT
10000 GIP5,923,970.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Gibraltar Pound
1 KZT0.00169 GIP
5 KZT0.00844 GIP
10 KZT0.01688 GIP
20 KZT0.03376 GIP
50 KZT0.08440 GIP
100 KZT0.16881 GIP
250 KZT0.42202 GIP
500 KZT0.84403 GIP
1000 KZT1.68806 GIP
2000 KZT3.37612 GIP
5000 KZT8.44030 GIP
10000 KZT16.88060 GIP