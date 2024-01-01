10 thousand Kazakhstani tenges to Ghanaian cedis

Convert KZT to GHS at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = GH¢0.03315 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:52
KZT to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

GHS
1 KZT to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03330.0333
Low0.03210.0312
Average0.03270.0323
Change1.11%6.02%
1 KZT to GHS stats

The performance of KZT to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0333 and a 30 day low of 0.0321. This means the 30 day average was 0.0327. The change for KZT to GHS was 1.11.

The performance of KZT to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0333 and a 90 day low of 0.0312. This means the 90 day average was 0.0323. The change for KZT to GHS was 6.02.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3821.3217.7890.9270.7741.6631.505
1 CAD0.72310.95512.8680.670.561.2031.088
1 SGD0.7581.047113.4760.7020.5861.261.14
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Ghanaian cedis

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Ghanaian Cedi
1 KZT0.03315 GHS
5 KZT0.16575 GHS
10 KZT0.33150 GHS
20 KZT0.66301 GHS
50 KZT1.65752 GHS
100 KZT3.31504 GHS
250 KZT8.28760 GHS
500 KZT16.57520 GHS
1000 KZT33.15040 GHS
2000 KZT66.30080 GHS
5000 KZT165.75200 GHS
10000 KZT331.50400 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 GHS30.16560 KZT
5 GHS150.82800 KZT
10 GHS301.65600 KZT
20 GHS603.31200 KZT
50 GHS1,508.28000 KZT
100 GHS3,016.56000 KZT
250 GHS7,541.40000 KZT
500 GHS15,082.80000 KZT
1000 GHS30,165.60000 KZT
2000 GHS60,331.20000 KZT
5000 GHS150,828.00000 KZT
10000 GHS301,656.00000 KZT