5 Kazakhstani tenges to Djiboutian francs

Convert KZT to DJF at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = Fdj0.3665 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
KZT to DJF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

DJF
1 KZT to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.37240.3756
Low0.36060.3606
Average0.36760.3699
Change-1.27%-2.41%
1 KZT to DJF stats

The performance of KZT to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3724 and a 30 day low of 0.3606. This means the 30 day average was 0.3676. The change for KZT to DJF was -1.27.

The performance of KZT to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3756 and a 90 day low of 0.3606. This means the 90 day average was 0.3699. The change for KZT to DJF was -2.41.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.32117.8050.9270.7741.6641.506
1 CAD0.72310.95512.8760.6710.561.2031.089
1 SGD0.7571.047113.4780.7020.5861.2591.14
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Djiboutian Franc
1 KZT0.36651 DJF
5 KZT1.83256 DJF
10 KZT3.66511 DJF
20 KZT7.33022 DJF
50 KZT18.32555 DJF
100 KZT36.65110 DJF
250 KZT91.62775 DJF
500 KZT183.25550 DJF
1000 KZT366.51100 DJF
2000 KZT733.02200 DJF
5000 KZT1,832.55500 DJF
10000 KZT3,665.11000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 DJF2.72843 KZT
5 DJF13.64215 KZT
10 DJF27.28430 KZT
20 DJF54.56860 KZT
50 DJF136.42150 KZT
100 DJF272.84300 KZT
250 DJF682.10750 KZT
500 DJF1,364.21500 KZT
1000 DJF2,728.43000 KZT
2000 DJF5,456.86000 KZT
5000 DJF13,642.15000 KZT
10000 DJF27,284.30000 KZT