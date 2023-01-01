5 Kazakhstani tenges to Djiboutian francs

Convert KZT to DJF at the real exchange rate

5 kzt
2 djf

1.00000 KZT = 0.38986 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.324951.319618.29880.906050.7854531.582781.46821
1 CAD0.75474510.99596213.81090.6838320.5928171.19461.10813
1 SGD0.7578051.00405113.86690.6866050.5952211.199441.11262
1 ZAR0.05464850.07240640.07211410.04951380.04292380.08649630.0802355

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Djiboutian Franc
1 KZT0.38986 DJF
5 KZT1.94931 DJF
10 KZT3.89861 DJF
20 KZT7.79722 DJF
50 KZT19.49305 DJF
100 KZT38.98610 DJF
250 KZT97.46525 DJF
500 KZT194.93050 DJF
1000 KZT389.86100 DJF
2000 KZT779.72200 DJF
5000 KZT1949.30500 DJF
10000 KZT3898.61000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 DJF2.56501 KZT
5 DJF12.82505 KZT
10 DJF25.65010 KZT
20 DJF51.30020 KZT
50 DJF128.25050 KZT
100 DJF256.50100 KZT
250 DJF641.25250 KZT
500 DJF1282.50500 KZT
1000 DJF2565.01000 KZT
2000 DJF5130.02000 KZT
5000 DJF12825.05000 KZT
10000 DJF25650.10000 KZT