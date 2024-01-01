1 Kazakhstani tenge to Angolan kwanzas

Convert KZT to AOA at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = Kz1.893 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:56
KZT to AOA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AOA
1 KZT to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.00062.0006
Low1.86321.8458
Average1.92031.9101
Change-4.26%1.16%
1 KZT to AOA stats

The performance of KZT to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0006 and a 30 day low of 1.8632. This means the 30 day average was 1.9203. The change for KZT to AOA was -4.26.

The performance of KZT to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0006 and a 90 day low of 1.8458. This means the 90 day average was 1.9101. The change for KZT to AOA was 1.16.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.382751.3216517.80520.927350.7737841.663481.50602
1 CAD0.72319710.95581312.87670.6706510.5595981.203021.08915
1 SGD0.756631.04623113.47190.7016550.5854681.258641.1395
1 ZAR0.05616340.07765990.074228310.05208270.04345830.09342650.0845834

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Angolan Kwanza
1 KZT1.89311 AOA
5 KZT9.46555 AOA
10 KZT18.93110 AOA
20 KZT37.86220 AOA
50 KZT94.65550 AOA
100 KZT189.31100 AOA
250 KZT473.27750 AOA
500 KZT946.55500 AOA
1000 KZT1893.11000 AOA
2000 KZT3786.22000 AOA
5000 KZT9465.55000 AOA
10000 KZT18931.10000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 AOA0.52823 KZT
5 AOA2.64115 KZT
10 AOA5.28230 KZT
20 AOA10.56460 KZT
50 AOA26.41150 KZT
100 AOA52.82300 KZT
250 AOA132.05750 KZT
500 AOA264.11500 KZT
1000 AOA528.23000 KZT
2000 AOA1056.46000 KZT
5000 AOA2641.15000 KZT
10000 AOA5282.30000 KZT