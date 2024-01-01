10 thousand Angolan kwanzas to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert AOA to KZT at the real exchange rate

10,000 aoa
5,224.84 kzt

Kz1.000 AOA = ₸0.5225 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:18
AOA to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KZT
1 AOA to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.54180.5465
Low0.52120.5179
Average0.53100.5335
Change-2.21%-0.12%
View full history

1 AOA to KZT stats

The performance of AOA to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5418 and a 30 day low of 0.5212. This means the 30 day average was 0.5310. The change for AOA to KZT was -2.21.

The performance of AOA to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5465 and a 90 day low of 0.5179. This means the 90 day average was 0.5335. The change for AOA to KZT was -0.12.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 AOA0.52248 KZT
5 AOA2.61242 KZT
10 AOA5.22484 KZT
20 AOA10.44968 KZT
50 AOA26.12420 KZT
100 AOA52.24840 KZT
250 AOA130.62100 KZT
500 AOA261.24200 KZT
1000 AOA522.48400 KZT
2000 AOA1,044.96800 KZT
5000 AOA2,612.42000 KZT
10000 AOA5,224.84000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Angolan Kwanza
1 KZT1.91393 AOA
5 KZT9.56965 AOA
10 KZT19.13930 AOA
20 KZT38.27860 AOA
50 KZT95.69650 AOA
100 KZT191.39300 AOA
250 KZT478.48250 AOA
500 KZT956.96500 AOA
1000 KZT1,913.93000 AOA
2000 KZT3,827.86000 AOA
5000 KZT9,569.65000 AOA
10000 KZT19,139.30000 AOA