5 Kazakhstani tenges to Albanian leks

Convert KZT to ALL at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = Lek0.1885 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:52
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KZT to ALL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ALL
1 KZT to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18910.1954
Low0.18320.1832
Average0.18610.1880
Change1.78%-3.38%
View full history

1 KZT to ALL stats

The performance of KZT to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1891 and a 30 day low of 0.1832. This means the 30 day average was 0.1861. The change for KZT to ALL was 1.78.

The performance of KZT to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1954 and a 90 day low of 0.1832. This means the 90 day average was 0.1880. The change for KZT to ALL was -3.38.

Track market ratesView KZT to ALL chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.32217.8040.9270.7741.6641.506
1 CAD0.72310.95612.8760.6710.561.2031.089
1 SGD0.7571.046113.470.7020.5851.2591.14
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Albanian Lek
1 KZT0.18851 ALL
5 KZT0.94253 ALL
10 KZT1.88505 ALL
20 KZT3.77010 ALL
50 KZT9.42525 ALL
100 KZT18.85050 ALL
250 KZT47.12625 ALL
500 KZT94.25250 ALL
1000 KZT188.50500 ALL
2000 KZT377.01000 ALL
5000 KZT942.52500 ALL
10000 KZT1,885.05000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 ALL5.30491 KZT
5 ALL26.52455 KZT
10 ALL53.04910 KZT
20 ALL106.09820 KZT
50 ALL265.24550 KZT
100 ALL530.49100 KZT
250 ALL1,326.22750 KZT
500 ALL2,652.45500 KZT
1000 ALL5,304.91000 KZT
2000 ALL10,609.82000 KZT
5000 ALL26,524.55000 KZT
10000 ALL53,049.10000 KZT