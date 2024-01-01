2,000 Cayman Islands dollars to Jamaican dollars

Convert KYD to JMD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = J$192.2 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:43
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KYD to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JMD
1 KYD to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High193.3170193.3170
Low190.9480190.2430
Average192.2896191.4989
Change0.68%0.75%
View full history

1 KYD to JMD stats

The performance of KYD to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 193.3170 and a 30 day low of 190.9480. This means the 30 day average was 192.2896. The change for KYD to JMD was 0.68.

The performance of KYD to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 193.3170 and a 90 day low of 190.2430. This means the 90 day average was 191.4989. The change for KYD to JMD was 0.75.

Track market ratesView KYD to JMD chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD184.0680.9271.32217.7861.5071.3830.774
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2120.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07990.66711.42619.1831.6251.4910.835
1 SGD0.75663.5790.701113.4521.1391.0460.585

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollars

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 KYD192.23800 JMD
5 KYD961.19000 JMD
10 KYD1,922.38000 JMD
20 KYD3,844.76000 JMD
50 KYD9,611.90000 JMD
100 KYD19,223.80000 JMD
250 KYD48,059.50000 JMD
500 KYD96,119.00000 JMD
1000 KYD192,238.00000 JMD
2000 KYD384,476.00000 JMD
5000 KYD961,190.00000 JMD
10000 KYD1,922,380.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 JMD0.00520 KYD
5 JMD0.02601 KYD
10 JMD0.05202 KYD
20 JMD0.10404 KYD
50 JMD0.26009 KYD
100 JMD0.52019 KYD
250 JMD1.30047 KYD
500 JMD2.60095 KYD
1000 JMD5.20189 KYD
2000 JMD10.40378 KYD
5000 JMD26.00945 KYD
10000 JMD52.01890 KYD