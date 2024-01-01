10 Cayman Islands dollars to Ghanaian cedis

Convert KYD to GHS at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = GH¢19.61 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:27
KYD to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

GHS
1 KYD to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19.606819.6068
Low19.148018.0610
Average19.303318.9553
Change2.37%8.56%
1 KYD to GHS stats

The performance of KYD to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.6068 and a 30 day low of 19.1480. This means the 30 day average was 19.3033. The change for KYD to GHS was 2.37.

The performance of KYD to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.6068 and a 90 day low of 18.0610. This means the 90 day average was 18.9553. The change for KYD to GHS was 8.56.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 KYD19.60680 GHS
5 KYD98.03400 GHS
10 KYD196.06800 GHS
20 KYD392.13600 GHS
50 KYD980.34000 GHS
100 KYD1,960.68000 GHS
250 KYD4,901.70000 GHS
500 KYD9,803.40000 GHS
1000 KYD19,606.80000 GHS
2000 KYD39,213.60000 GHS
5000 KYD98,034.00000 GHS
10000 KYD196,068.00000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 GHS0.05100 KYD
5 GHS0.25501 KYD
10 GHS0.51003 KYD
20 GHS1.02005 KYD
50 GHS2.55013 KYD
100 GHS5.10026 KYD
250 GHS12.75065 KYD
500 GHS25.50130 KYD
1000 GHS51.00260 KYD
2000 GHS102.00520 KYD
5000 GHS255.01300 KYD
10000 GHS510.02600 KYD