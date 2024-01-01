Cayman Islands dollars to Fijian dollars today

Convert KYD to FJD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = FJ$2.758 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:22
KYD to FJD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

FJD
1 KYD to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.75782.7875
Low2.66712.6671
Average2.71502.7266
Change2.85%-0.64%
1 KYD to FJD stats

The performance of KYD to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.7578 and a 30 day low of 2.6671. This means the 30 day average was 2.7150. The change for KYD to FJD was 2.85.

The performance of KYD to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.7875 and a 90 day low of 2.6671. This means the 90 day average was 2.7266. The change for KYD to FJD was -0.64.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 KYD2.75783 FJD
5 KYD13.78915 FJD
10 KYD27.57830 FJD
20 KYD55.15660 FJD
50 KYD137.89150 FJD
100 KYD275.78300 FJD
250 KYD689.45750 FJD
500 KYD1,378.91500 FJD
1000 KYD2,757.83000 FJD
2000 KYD5,515.66000 FJD
5000 KYD13,789.15000 FJD
10000 KYD27,578.30000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 FJD0.36260 KYD
5 FJD1.81302 KYD
10 FJD3.62604 KYD
20 FJD7.25208 KYD
50 FJD18.13020 KYD
100 FJD36.26040 KYD
250 FJD90.65100 KYD
500 FJD181.30200 KYD
1000 FJD362.60400 KYD
2000 FJD725.20800 KYD
5000 FJD1,813.02000 KYD
10000 FJD3,626.04000 KYD