Cayman Islands dollars to Fijian dollars today

Convert KYD to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kyd
2,732.80 fjd

$1.000 KYD = FJ$2.733 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KYD to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.76662.8067
Low2.73252.7325
Average2.75002.7626
Change-0.69%-1.76%
View full history

1 KYD to FJD stats

The performance of KYD to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.7666 and a 30 day low of 2.7325. This means the 30 day average was 2.7500. The change for KYD to FJD was -0.69.

The performance of KYD to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8067 and a 90 day low of 2.7325. This means the 90 day average was 2.7626. The change for KYD to FJD was -1.76.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 KYD2,73280 FJD
5 KYD13,66400 FJD
10 KYD27,32800 FJD
20 KYD54,65600 FJD
50 KYD136,64000 FJD
100 KYD273,28000 FJD
250 KYD683,20000 FJD
500 KYD1.366,40000 FJD
1000 KYD2.732,80000 FJD
2000 KYD5.465,60000 FJD
5000 KYD13.664,00000 FJD
10000 KYD27.328,00000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 FJD0,36593 KYD
5 FJD1,82963 KYD
10 FJD3,65925 KYD
20 FJD7,31850 KYD
50 FJD18,29625 KYD
100 FJD36,59250 KYD
250 FJD91,48125 KYD
500 FJD182,96250 KYD
1000 FJD365,92500 KYD
2000 FJD731,85000 KYD
5000 FJD1.829,62500 KYD
10000 FJD3.659,25000 KYD