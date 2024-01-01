10 Cayman Islands dollars to Aruban florins

Convert KYD to AWG at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = ƒ2.183 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
KYD to AWG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AWG
1 KYD to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.18292.1829
Low2.18292.1829
Average2.18292.1829
Change0.00%0.00%
1 KYD to AWG stats

The performance of KYD to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1829 and a 30 day low of 2.1829. This means the 30 day average was 2.1829. The change for KYD to AWG was 0.00.

The performance of KYD to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1829 and a 90 day low of 2.1829. This means the 90 day average was 2.1829. The change for KYD to AWG was 0.00.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 KYD2.18293 AWG
5 KYD10.91465 AWG
10 KYD21.82930 AWG
20 KYD43.65860 AWG
50 KYD109.14650 AWG
100 KYD218.29300 AWG
250 KYD545.73250 AWG
500 KYD1,091.46500 AWG
1000 KYD2,182.93000 AWG
2000 KYD4,365.86000 AWG
5000 KYD10,914.65000 AWG
10000 KYD21,829.30000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 AWG0.45810 KYD
5 AWG2.29051 KYD
10 AWG4.58101 KYD
20 AWG9.16202 KYD
50 AWG22.90505 KYD
100 AWG45.81010 KYD
250 AWG114.52525 KYD
500 AWG229.05050 KYD
1000 AWG458.10100 KYD
2000 AWG916.20200 KYD
5000 AWG2,290.50500 KYD
10000 AWG4,581.01000 KYD