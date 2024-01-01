2,000 Kuwaiti dinars to Omani rials

Convert KWD to OMR at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = ر.ع.1.255 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:44
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KWD to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

OMR
1 KWD to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.26231.2626
Low1.25501.2550
Average1.25781.2593
Change-0.53%-0.27%
View full history

1 KWD to OMR stats

The performance of KWD to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2623 and a 30 day low of 1.2550. This means the 30 day average was 1.2578. The change for KWD to OMR was -0.53.

The performance of KWD to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2626 and a 90 day low of 1.2550. This means the 90 day average was 1.2593. The change for KWD to OMR was -0.27.

Track market ratesView KWD to OMR chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0710.92817.7941.5071.6661,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3440.044
1 EUR1.07890.641119.1851.6251.7971,844.043.96
1 ZAR0.0564.7250.05210.0850.09496.120.206

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Omani Rial
1 KWD1.25541 OMR
5 KWD6.27705 OMR
10 KWD12.55410 OMR
20 KWD25.10820 OMR
50 KWD62.77050 OMR
100 KWD125.54100 OMR
250 KWD313.85250 OMR
500 KWD627.70500 OMR
1000 KWD1,255.41000 OMR
2000 KWD2,510.82000 OMR
5000 KWD6,277.05000 OMR
10000 KWD12,554.10000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 OMR0.79656 KWD
5 OMR3.98278 KWD
10 OMR7.96555 KWD
20 OMR15.93110 KWD
50 OMR39.82775 KWD
100 OMR79.65550 KWD
250 OMR199.13875 KWD
500 OMR398.27750 KWD
1000 OMR796.55500 KWD
2000 OMR1,593.11000 KWD
5000 OMR3,982.77500 KWD
10000 OMR7,965.55000 KWD